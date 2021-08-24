Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.18. 13,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

