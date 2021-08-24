Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,023 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $31,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 645,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,793,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,119. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78.

