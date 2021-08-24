Savant Capital LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. 232,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.