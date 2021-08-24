Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 17,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.