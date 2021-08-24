Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $175.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

