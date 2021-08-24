Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $175.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.
SAFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
