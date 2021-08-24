Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $224,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $192.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

