Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.95

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 59409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

