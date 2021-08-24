Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIA opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.78. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

