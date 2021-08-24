SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Volume Tops $12.86 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $12.86 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00124682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,154.78 or 0.99705769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.99 or 0.00987619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.85 or 0.06625373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

