SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2,647.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.05 or 0.99883158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.39 or 0.00525148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.73 or 0.00892678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00350063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00070421 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004880 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.