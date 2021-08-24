RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

