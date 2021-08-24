RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RXST stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

