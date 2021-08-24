RXR Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st

RXR Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RXRAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. RXR Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of RXRAU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRAU. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $238,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

