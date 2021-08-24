RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWEOY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

