Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.63 million and $959,556.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

