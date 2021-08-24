Ruler Protocol Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.35 or 0.00048500 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $87,287.21 and $70,401.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.25 or 1.00137048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00991805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.74 or 0.06637136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

