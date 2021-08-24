Royal Bank of Canada Sells 910 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -362.13 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

