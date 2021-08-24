Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 114,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

