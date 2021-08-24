Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

