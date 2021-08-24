Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KORP stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

