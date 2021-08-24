Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44.

