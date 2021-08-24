Royal Bank of Canada Has $294,000 Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 251,067 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

JOF opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

