Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,598 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of RVMD opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.06.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
