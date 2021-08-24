Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,598 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.