Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,764 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NTCO stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

