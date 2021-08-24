Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Rotten has a market cap of $206,201.74 and approximately $3,737.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00792194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 100,366,266 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

