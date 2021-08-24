Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

AVNW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

AVNW stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $421.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

