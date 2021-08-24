Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.
AVNW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.
AVNW stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $421.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.