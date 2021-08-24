Robust Token Market Capitalization Hits $811,300.93 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $811,300.93 and approximately $91,711.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.44 or 0.00048793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,038.92 or 0.99985317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00982184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.40 or 0.06567459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,057 coins and its circulating supply is 34,607 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.