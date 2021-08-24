Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOD. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $45.29 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.