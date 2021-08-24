Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

