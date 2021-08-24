RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and $3.11 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

