Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.