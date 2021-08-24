Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$92.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.61.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of QSR opened at C$80.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The company has a market cap of C$24.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.89%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

