Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.85. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,077,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 24,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,652. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

