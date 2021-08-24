Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – OraSure Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 390,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,346. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $756.09 million, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Get OraSure Technologies Inc alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 257,424 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.