Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – MakeMyTrip was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – MakeMyTrip was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – MakeMyTrip was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company's services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. "

7/28/2021 – MakeMyTrip was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – MakeMyTrip had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $21,315,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $19,358,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $19,525,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $11,271,211,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after purchasing an additional 464,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

