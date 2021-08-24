Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

