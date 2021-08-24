RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of RenaissanceRe worth $56,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $490,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 312.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.76. 232,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.16. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

