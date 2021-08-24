Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Remark stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Several research analysts have commented on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

