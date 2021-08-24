Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $6,796,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $142.70.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.