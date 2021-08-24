Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $401.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

