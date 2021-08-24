Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.