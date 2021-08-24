Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

