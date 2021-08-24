Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 976 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.