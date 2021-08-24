Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $671.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $659.85. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

