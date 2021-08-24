Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Shares of REGN traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $667.29. The stock had a trading volume of 990,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $674.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $221,832,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

