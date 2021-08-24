RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00787916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00096969 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

