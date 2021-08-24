Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 6,083 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RDFN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,622. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

