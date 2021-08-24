ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $96.84 million and approximately $150,840.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.97 or 1.00102930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.48 or 0.00529986 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.50 or 0.00899302 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00352791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004921 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

