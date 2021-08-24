Redd (RDD) Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,256.48 or 0.99963671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010099 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

