Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,072 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $239,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. 4,750,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.